Last 'Evil 8' child abuser to be sentenced

A pedophile who repeatedly raped a Perth girl, pimped out by her own father in the so-called "Evil 8" case, will face a sentencing hearing.

Alfred John Impicciatore chatted with the girl's father online, then visited their home in March 2015.

Impicciatore stood trial in the WA District Court and was found guilty by a judge in November of four counts of sexual penetration of a child.

He is the final abuser of the girl to be sentenced for his involvement in the notorious case.

Video of the girl's police interview was played in court, during which she referred to Impicciatore as the "chubby man" with a "round face" and the man with a black Chihuahua.

In his findings, Judge Mark Herron said the girl described what happened to her in a "detached, unemotional way, almost as though the activities were normal."

"She spoke about sexual activity in explicit language, which I would not expect a 13-year-old girl to be able to explain," he said.

Referring to Impicciatore's police interview, Judge Herron said his obvious difficulty in answering questions was due to a reluctance to think about what he had done.

Before the trial, the case was adjourned several times because Impicciatore failed to show up to court and changed lawyers.

Eight men were originally implicated in the investigation, but one was never charged with offences related to the girl.

The girl's father, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to dozens of charges and was sentenced in June 2016 to 22-and-a-half years in jail.

He later lost an appeal against the length of his sentence, which he had argued was manifestly excessive.

The five other men also pleaded guilty to their involvement in the girl's sexual abuse and received sentences ranging from three years to almost 13 years.