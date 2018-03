A man has suffered burns to about 30 per cent of his body after a suspected explosion at a Perth house.

Police on patrol spotted smoke coming from a Darling Downs property about 9pm on Saturday and found the house engulfed in flames.

The injured 42-year-old man was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital and is in a stable condition.

The Arson Squad has investigated the fire and deemed it non-suspicious.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services says the damage bill is about $400,000.