Fatal shooting tears apart two WA families

Two families have been shattered after a farmer shot dead an accountant and later took his own life in a small West Australian community.

Philip Chamberlain was shot at his Flores Street business in Geraldton, in the state's Mid West region, on Thursday afternoon.

Rodney Peter Vlahov, 48, was wanted over the shooting and was found dead at a property in Chapman Valley on Friday morning.

Mr Chamberlain's family said in a statement that they were devastated.

"Philip was a much-loved husband and father, and was well known in the Geraldton community," they said.

"We wish to thank the community for its support at this extremely difficult time."

Geraldton Mayor Shane Van Styn, who is also an accountant, said Mr Chamberlain was well respected.

"He was a very kind, quiet and reserved person," he told AAP.

"He was a large person by stature and quite a humble man by nature."

AAP understands Mr Vlahov was involved in a financial dispute with family.

Police say Mr Vlahov's death is not suspicious but will be the subject of a coronial investigation.

"This ends a tragic sequence of events that will impact upon the Geraldton community," a spokesman said.

Anyone with information about Mr Vlahov's movements before his death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.