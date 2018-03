A three-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car near a church in Perth.

The girl was running across the road at Albany Highway in Gosnells about 6.30am on Friday when she was struck by a utility driven by a 30-year-old man, police say.

The child was rushed to Armadale Hospital but could not be saved.

Albany Highway was closed but has since re-opened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers.