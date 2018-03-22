Man shot dead at business in Geraldton,WA

A man has been shot dead at a business premises in the West Australian city of Geraldton, with police launching a man hunt for the suspected gunman.

Police are seeking 48-year-old Rodney Peter Vlahov following the shooting on Thursday afternoon at a Flores Street business in the suburb of Webberton.

Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene but "we cannot discount that Mr Vlahov may have access to other firearms".

They said members of the public who see Mr Vlahov or his Landcruiser with registration 1BBO 343 are urged not to approach him but instead call 131 444 immediately.

Police said the shooting had shocked the Geraldton community.

Mr Vlahov is described as fair skinned, about 175cm tall, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.