Perth driver jailed for hit, run and hide

An alcohol-affected driver who struck a pedestrian then drove to his Perth home, hid in his bedroom and pretended to be asleep when police arrived has been jailed for one year.

The victim was crossing Beaufort Street in Inglewood in January 2017 when Michael James Lohf hit him, shattering part of the windscreen and flinging him over the top of the car before he landed on the ground.

Lohf, 21, stopped briefly but then drove home and was followed by a witness who alerted police, the WA District Court heard on Thursday.

Judge Mark Herron said Lohf had been drinking alcohol but refused to take a breathalyser test and was abusive towards police.

Lohf later admitted to police he had struck the victim, saying: "Yeah, I hit him then I panicked. How about you go and hit someone and see what you would do?"

Judge Herron said Lohf was more concerned about himself rather than the victim's welfare.

"Your actions were, at the very least, selfish, self-serving and immature," he said.

The court heard the victim required emergency surgery for multiple fractures and needed bone grafts and the insertion of a plate into his knee to stabilise one fracture.

Post-surgery, he was placed in a halo vest brace for eight weeks and remained in hospital for 15 days.

Lohf pleaded guilty to failing to stop, render assistance and report a crash that resulted in bodily harm to the victim.

He must serve at least six months behind bars before he can be eligible for parole.

Upon his release from prison, Lohf will also be disqualified from driving for two years.