Hospital report makes 11 recommendations

KEY FINDINGS OF A PARLIAMENTARY INQUIRY INTO PERTH CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL:
* Convoluted governance, with Treasury responsible for project construction and the Health Department commissioning it
* Ministers accepted overly optimistic forecasts and shared them publicly without challenging the veracity of the information
* John Holland appears to have had difficulty managing sub-contractors, especially its main ICT sub-contractor
* Strategic Projects should have advised the taskforce and ministers earlier about the lead in water
* Contractual levers were used variably and generally ineffectually
* Using sub-contractors with complex, international supply chains was a factor in increasing the risk of non-conforming products being installed.
KEY RECOMMENDATIONS:
* Reviewing the standard of department briefing notes provided to ministers
* Amending the Public Works Act to remove dual governance. Government also appoint independent chairs to oversee future projects
* Independent evaluation of the efficacy and use of commercial levers within the contract to improve future projects
* A review of Queensland's non-conforming building products laws to determine its appropriateness for WA
* Work with the Australian Building Codes Board to establish the national requirement that the WaterMark certification system apply at the point of sale of plumbing products
* The Building Commission should conduct proactive audits on major government building projects.