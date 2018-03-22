News

Hospital report makes 11 recommendations

AAP /

KEY FINDINGS OF A PARLIAMENTARY INQUIRY INTO PERTH CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL:

* Convoluted governance, with Treasury responsible for project construction and the Health Department commissioning it

* Ministers accepted overly optimistic forecasts and shared them publicly without challenging the veracity of the information

* John Holland appears to have had difficulty managing sub-contractors, especially its main ICT sub-contractor

* Strategic Projects should have advised the taskforce and ministers earlier about the lead in water

* Contractual levers were used variably and generally ineffectually

* Using sub-contractors with complex, international supply chains was a factor in increasing the risk of non-conforming products being installed.

KEY RECOMMENDATIONS:

* Reviewing the standard of department briefing notes provided to ministers

* Amending the Public Works Act to remove dual governance. Government also appoint independent chairs to oversee future projects

* Independent evaluation of the efficacy and use of commercial levers within the contract to improve future projects

* A review of Queensland's non-conforming building products laws to determine its appropriateness for WA

* Work with the Australian Building Codes Board to establish the national requirement that the WaterMark certification system apply at the point of sale of plumbing products

* The Building Commission should conduct proactive audits on major government building projects.

