WA Police defend 'flawed' tasering inquiry

WA Police maintain tasering a man during a random breath test was justified despite the state's corruption watchdog determining it was "for no good reason".

A senior constable has been stood aside after the Corruption and Crime Commission found the March 2017 incident in Fremantle amounted to serious misconduct.

An initial police review of the incident cleared the officer's actions, but it will now be investigated by Internal Affairs in light of the CCC findings.

"We're going to look at this matter from end-to-end and confirm what we've done ... and at the end of the day try and work out why we have two different outcomes," Assistant Police Commissioner Nick Anticich told 6PR radio on Thursday.

In its report handed down on Wednesday, the CCC said the officer had no lawful jurisdiction to taser the man and found his actions were unreasonable and oppressive.

It also released footage recorded by a passenger showing how the random breath test escalated.

The CCC found the senior constable did not have the reasonable suspicion of danger to arrest the driver or discharge his taser.

The watchdog criticised the police investigator for placing too much weight on the senior constable's version of events, and the evidence of his two colleagues also present, while giving little consideration to the driver's account.

Mr Anticich said the CCC may have had access to extra evidence that influenced their findings.

Police have sought copies of the watchdog's evidence for their new investigation, he said.

"If, at the end of the day, it is based on essentially the same materials then it might be ultimately we can agree to disagree in this case."

Another investigation is also being conducted into a second senior constable who allegedly removed her name badge during the incident and faces charges under police regulations.

The CCC was also concerned she held up her hat to the passenger's phone as he filmed and told him to stop.

Attorney-General John Quigley has referred the incident to the State Solicitor.