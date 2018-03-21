WA officer stood aside for tasering man

A West Australian policeman has been stood aside after he was found to have used "unnecessary force" when he tasered a driver pulled over for a random breath test.

The Corruption and Crime Commission has released footage of the senior constable tasering the man, saying it was "for no good reason" and finding three separate police investigations into the incident were flawed.

The CCC said in a report handed down on Wednesday the officer had no lawful jurisdiction to taser the man and found his actions were "unreasonable and oppressive".