WA father jailed for child sex abuse

A Perth man who groomed and repeatedly abused his son, daughter and another child to satisfy his "own sexual perversions" has been jailed for 13 years.

The 37-year-old man, who cannot be named, sexually abused the children when they were aged between one and seven, the WA District Court heard on Wednesday.

He was convicted by a jury of 48 offences, including sexual penetration and indecent dealing, committed between August 2014 and March 2016.

Judge Mark Herron said the father's offending involved a gross abuse of trust and a degree of premeditation, but no threatened violence.

"The children came to believe the behaviour was normal and did not realise it was wrong because of your grooming and because of their young ages," he said.

"You offended against the children to satisfy your own sexual perversions."

Judge Herron also noted the statements from the victims' mothers, who described the children's changed behaviour including nightmares and violent outbursts.

"It is likely the children will suffer life-long consequences from your offending against them. You have deprived them of their childhood," he said.

The father must serve at least 11 years behind bars before he can be eligible for parole.