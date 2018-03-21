Baby, two women fight for life after crash

A one-year-old baby and two women are fighting for life after a car rollover in Western Australia's far north.

Police came across the crash on Victoria Highway, about 30km south of Kununurra, just before 1am on Wednesday and found seven people in the wreckage.

Royal Flying Doctor Service director of medical services Stephen Langford said two women, aged 21 and 23, and the baby sustained "serious, multi-trauma injuries" and were taken to Royal Darwin Hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman told AAP all three were in a critical condition.

Two adults were also taken to Broome Hospital for surgery, while Kununurra Hospital treated two more people.

Police are questioning the 21-year-old male driver and urge witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers.