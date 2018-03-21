WA wife gave birth while husband missing

A 35-year-old Perth man who vanished more than five months ago has missed his wife giving birth.

Canning Vale man Yi Sun was last seen around midnight on October 15 on Barrack Street in Perth's CBD and serious concerns are held for his welfare.

He did not have his wallet with him at the time and has not contacted his family for more than five months.

"His wife recently gave birth to a child, during which time he's had no contact with her or the child," Detective Senior Constable Chris Hitchen told reporters on Wednesday.

Mr Sun also went missing for just over a week in July last year, prompting police to appeal for information about his whereabouts before he was found safe and well.

They have asked the public for help to find Mr Sun, who is described as brown skinned, about 174cm tall with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.