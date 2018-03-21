No body, no parole laws pass WA parliament

Western Australia has passed no body, no parole legislation, ensuring murderers and those convicted of manslaughter or infanticide won't be considered for early release without first disclosing their victims' remains.

"When a killer withholds information about the location of their victim's body, it adds to the suffering of families and this is unacceptable," Attorney General John Quigley said in a statement after the passage of the legislation on Tuesday night.

"These criminals should not be afforded the privilege of parole while their victim's family remains in limbo."

Those who wish to be considered for parole will have to satisfy the Prisoners Review Board that they have co-operated fully in disclosing the location of the remains of their victim.

About 14 prisoners would currently be affected by the proposed law.

Similar legislation has been introduced in other states.