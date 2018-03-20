News

Redress scheme talks positive: WA govt

AAP /

WA's attorney general says he's now confident the state's concerns about the national redress scheme for child sexual abuse victims will be addressed after encouraging talks with federal social services minister Dan Tehan.

John Quigley feels his meeting with the minister was productive, with his questions about any federal government responsibility for the post-war Commonwealth Child Migration Scheme and eligibility of victims with criminal convictions getting a good hearing.

No decision has been made about signing up the state to the scheme, which begins on July 1 and another meeting will be held in late April.

