Fine after WA worker's hand crushed

A transport company has been ordered to pay more than $63,000 in fines and court costs after a worker's hand was crushed between two containers that were being moved with a forklift in WA's south.

Mineral Trans WA and another entity operated Cranes Haulage in August 2014 when a truck driver transported sea containers to an Esperance yard to be unloaded with a forklift by the general manager.

The truck driver was releasing twist locks that attached two containers when they became stuck, and as they were separated his left hand was crushed.

He required skin grafts and pins to repair open fractures, and still has scarring and pain.

Mineral Trans pleaded guilty in Esperance Magistrates Court to failing to provide and maintain a safe workplace, and by that failure, caused serious harm to an employee.

The company also admitted allowing an employee to operate a forklift without the appropriate licence.

Mineral Trans was fined a total of $58,000 and was also ordered to pay $5542 in costs.

WorkSafe WA Commissioner Ian Munns said the hazard should have been foreseen.

"The worker should have been prohibited from removing the twist locks from the bottom container until the top container was safely removed from the pedestrian area," he said.

Following the incident, Cranes Haulage stopped separating sea containers and the general manager has obtained an appropriate licence to operate a forklift.