WA sentencing delayed over child porn

A Perth man who admitted distributing images and videos showing children in sexualised poses and activities has had his sentencing delayed so he can complete a rehabilitation program.

Gregory Thomas Crocker has pleaded guilty to five counts of distributing child exploitation material between October and December 2016, and one count of possessing child exploitation material in July.

The WA District Court heard on Tuesday that Crocker used a messaging app called Kik to communicate with people and share the images and videos.

When Crocker was arrested at his Osborne Park workplace, police also found more than 200 images and videos on his phone.

He made admissions during a police interview, the court heard.

Judge Mark Herron agreed the program Crocker had started should be completed and a report obtained before proceeding with the sentencing.

Crocker had his bail renewed and will face court again on May 3.