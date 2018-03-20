WA woman can take dead man's sperm to ACT

A 42-year-old Perth woman has won the right to take sperm extracted from her dead partner to the ACT where she hopes to become pregnant.

The woman had been in a relationship with the 53-year-old man for six years in 2016 when he suffered a sudden heart attack, never regained consciousness and was taken off life support after being declared brain dead.

The WA Supreme Court heard they planned to eventually marry and have children but had limited financial means and housing struggles, so decided to wait until they had their own home.

He'd proposed and given her pewter baby trinkets for their first child along with a copy of the classic children's book The Wind in the Willows.

He'd even suggested freezing his sperm because his father and uncle had died at relatively young ages, and he had a fear of dying young, too.

So shortly after his death, she arranged for his sperm to be extracted and stored, which is allowed under WA legislation.

However, knowingly using or authorising the use of gametes, which include sperm and eggs, in an artificial fertilisation procedure after the death of the gamete provider is prohibited in WA but it is allowed in the ACT.

Chief Justice Wayne Martin has now ruled the woman has the right to direct the clinic to transfer the sperm and does not need the approval of the Reproductive Technology Council of WA to make those directions.

Greenstone Legal director Rein Squires said assisted reproductive technology laws in WA were quite complex and it was unfortunate such laws were not consistent nationally.

It is not the first case in Australia involving an applicant trying to get sperm sent to the ACT where the laws were more liberal, Mr Squires said.

But it was the first Supreme Court case of its kind in WA where a state-commissioned review into reproductive technology laws is underway.

"I suspect ... this decision will be taken into consideration in the course of preparing recommendations," Mr Squires told AAP.

In his judgment, Chief Justice Martin said it was tragic the couple were just about to overcome their housing difficulties when the man died.

The woman's purchase of a two-bedroom unit was settled later that month.