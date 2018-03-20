'Humiliating' sex scam extortion attempts on the rise

News

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

AAP /

A humiliating sex scam targeting West Australians on social media and dating websites has left victims traumatised.

Eight people have reported being blackmailed since December by scammers who tricked them into sending sexually explicit photos or videos, before threatening to expose them on the internet or send them to their family, friends and employers.

So far, no one has lost any money to the so-called "sextortion."

However, Consumer Protection commissioner David Hillyard said even if those targeted don't pay, they can experience immense emotional trauma.

Online "sextortion" attempts are becoming more common. Source: File/AAP

"It's a very personal and highly embarrassing situation to be in and victims are made to believe their lives could be ruined if the intimate videos and photos are made public," Mr Hillyard said.

In 2015, a teenager in Scotland took his own life after online scammers threatened to share intimate webcam images, he said.

A Scottish teenager took his own life in 2015 after scammers threatened to share webcam images. Source: File/AAP

A 36-year-old man told WA's ScamNet website he had encountered the scammers after accepting a friend request on Facebook from a woman he thought he knew.

After refusing to pay them $5000, they sent a video of him in a "compromising position" to his girlfriend, who they had easily found on his Facebook page.

In another case, a 21-year-old man sent a video to a woman he had just met online who then demanded $1000 and threatened to send it to his family and ex-girlfriend.

She then sent an email to his mother and uncle to show she was serious.

Mr Hillyard said it was important people who were being blackmailed did not send any money as the scammers would keep coming back for more.

Victims are warned not to send their blackmailers any money. Source: File/AAP

People targeted by scammers should contact WA ScamNet officers for help, he said.

