Body of missing WA woman found in Canada

The body of Perth woman Alison Leanne Raspa has been found in a partially frozen lake four months after she disappeared in a popular Canadian ski region.

The body of missing Perth woman Alison Raspa has been found after her disappearance in Canada.

The 25-year-old was last seen leaving the Three Below Bar in Whistler, north of Vancouver, on November 22.

The Whistler Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed on Tuesday that remains found by members of the public at the partially frozen Alpha Lake on Friday night belonged to Ms Raspa.

Her cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but police say it does not appear to be suspicious.

Family, friends and colleagues have taken to social media to share their grief.

Cousin Aliesha Luppino, whose birthday was on the weekend, posted: "The only birthday present I could ever really want is to be able to bring you home to your Mum and Dad. Forever young and forever loved, rest peacefully my beautiful cousin."

Britt Hill said her heart was broken.

"So many feelings running through me right now. I love you Ally and will never forget you," she wrote.

"Thank you for the colour you bought into my life. I'm happy you are found but so sad to hear you're gone."

Friend Kerry Stokes posted on her Facebook page: "It was never supposed to be like this."

Ms Raspa was originally from Canberra, attended Greenwood Senior High School in Perth and moved to Whistler in May.

It is believed she took a bus from the Whistler village to a highway stop, then walked about 200m to Alpha Lake Park.

She was last heard from at about 1.15am on November 23 when she sent friends a text message to say she was lost.

Her phone was found about 6.30am that day, some 5km from the bar in the park.

A member of the public then found her jacket, wallet and backpack a short walk away.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to the family, a spokesman said.

Ms Raspa's family had previously travelled to Canada during an extensive police search, which included an examination of the lake by an underwater recovery team.

Police also canvassed the area for CCTV footage and searched underground car parks, nearby creeks and parks.