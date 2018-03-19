News

Couple make devastating bushfire discovery on neighbour's Facebook

WA Libs fuming over fake Twitter account

AAP /

The WA Liberal party is seeking advice on whether a social media account parodying leader Mike Nahan and set up by Labor breaches the electoral act.

The Twitter account named The Loop WA said it was "sharing all the news about Mike Nahan and the WA Liberal Party", and pointed readers to a website that claimed they would increase TAFE fees and slash penalty rates. It has since been taken down.

"They are a bit dysfunctional. They really are performing very, very badly and bringing attention to their policies, I would have thought would be something in the public interest," Premier Mark McGowan said on Monday.

