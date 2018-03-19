WA doctor guilty of assaulting a patient

A former child psychiatrist has been found guilty of sexually and indecently assaulting a female patient in Perth almost 30 years ago but has been acquitted of similar charges related to a second complainant.

Ian Stuart McAlpine stood trial in the WA District Court charged with 17 offences, including sexual penetration without consent and indecent assault, allegedly committed between 1988 and 1990.

He was convicted by a jury of seven offences, but acquitted of 10 others.

Prosecutor Alan Dungey said during the trial that McAlpine's molestation of the victim escalated over time until he penetrated the girl on her 18th birthday, and the sex crimes continued after that.

She eventually complained to the Medical Practice Board in 1991 and McAlpine admitted having a sexual relationship with her, resulting in him being struck from the roll of medical practitioners.

Police were also informed but no charges were laid at the time.

In a police interview, the victim said she felt "dirty and ashamed", but also believed she needed McAlpine's love because he had brainwashed her.

Defence counsel Linda Black had argued McAlpine began a consensual relationship with the girl on her 18th birthday.

Mr Dungey said the second complainant kept a diary and believed she and McAlpine were in love.

But Ms Black argued the girl had "fantasised the whole thing".

The court also heard McAlpine was previously convicted of indecently assaulting another patient.

McAlpine will face a sentencing hearing on April 18.