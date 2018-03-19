One person injured in Perth building fire

A man has suffered burns in a fire at a single-storey automotive workshop in Perth and there are fears others may still be trapped inside.

St John Ambulance said the man was rushed to Fiona Stanley Hospital as a priority one patient on Monday afternoon.

"We have also dispatched urban search and rescue paramedics as there may be others still inside the building," St John Ambulance tweeted.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services says several crews are working to put out the blaze at Precision Automatic Transmissions on Ruse Street, near Hutton Street, in Osborne Park.

ChemCentre and the Department of Environment and Regulation Pollution Response Unit are providing technical support to DFES.

The fire has also caused heavy smoke and people have been warned to avoid the area.

"As a precautionary measure, people in the area should remain inside, out of the smoke or fumes, with doors and windows closed," DFES said.

Some roads may be closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area, reduce speed and be aware of emergency services personnel.