WA Liberal leaders plan big for MP-elect

The member-elect for the blue-ribbon WA seat of Cottesloe has confirmed senior Liberals want him to take on an economic development role amid expectations he'll be fast-tracked to the front bench.

David Honey is the member-elect for the blue-ribbon Liberal WA seat of Cottesloe.

"I know that the leadership team have been discussing that and I'm really happy to do whatever they want me to do," David Honey told 6PR radio on Monday.

"I could obviously make a contribution there but we've already got talented people in parliament."

Dr Honey, a 59-year-old father-of-six, Alcoa manager and former WA Liberal president, continues the party's unbroken hold on the conservative seat, securing just over 70 per cent of the two candidate preferred vote by the time counting finished on Saturday.

"It was a thumping victory," he told the broadcaster.

The seat was vacated by two-term premier Colin Barnett, who retired from politics at 67, almost one year after Labor's landslide win at the 2017 state election.

While some senior Liberals MPs wanted a young woman in the seat, backing 40-year-old mining executive and lawyer Emma Roberts, Dr Honey suggested he had the edge over other candidates because of his experience.

"We've got 13 out of 59 in the lower house and nine out of 36 in the upper house ... so it was really, really critical that we had someone that could hit the ground running," he said.

"And I received an overwhelming endorsement from the pre-selection and I was unanimously endorsed by state council."

He blamed state debt and the controversial Roe 8 project as the key reasons for the massive Liberal loss last year.