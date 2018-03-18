Body found off WA named as chopper pilot

A body recovered from waters off Port Hedland belongs to pilot Brett Gallard, who was on board a helicopter which crashed into the ocean on Wednesday, WA police say.

The 44-year-old's body was found along with the wreckage of the chopper on Saturday, following a search lasting more than 48 hours after the helicopter he is believed to have been flying came down about 30km off the Pilbara coast.

The family has been informed, a police spokesman told AAP on Sunday.

Police divers remain at the site of the crash with the wreckage expected to be recovered on Monday.

The helicopter was carrying Mr Gallard and a second pilot, a 64-year-old man, when it ditched into the ocean as it approached China-bound bulk carrier MV Squireship to pick up another marine pilot.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will investigate the crash and police will prepare a report for the coroner.