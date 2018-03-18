Honey takes over Cottesloe from Barnett

Western Australia's newest MP David Honey has already had to fend off speculation he's interested in the state Liberal leadership.

The former state party president easily retained the seat of Cottesloe, replacing former premier Colin Barnett.

Even before polls closed on Saturday, Mr Honey, was rejecting suggestions he was some type of "Messiah" for the Liberals in WA.

"No, I'm someone who hopes they can do a good job for the residents of Cottesloe as a representative and can do everything in parliament to maximise the outcomes for the opposition," he said.

Asked if he had aspirations to lead the party at some stage he said he was focused on "getting through today".

"I just want to do whatever I can in parliament to maximise our opportunity to return to government at the next election."

But Mr Honey maintained a previous commitment to serve for at least 12 years if possible.

Labor did not field a candidate but seven other candidates stood in the blue-ribbon Liberal electorate.

Mr Barnett held the seat for more than 27 years before his retirement last month.

His resignation came almost one year after Labor's landslide state election win, which prompted the 67-year-old to step down as party leader.

Mr Honey, who has a chemistry doctorate, comes to politics after a career in business, most recently as a manager at Alcoa.