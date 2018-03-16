Reward for $9000 giant inflatable duck missing after ocean swim

News

A strong wind blew the three metre tall swimming mascot into the ocean while organisers were preparing for Sunday's Coogee Jetty to Jetty Swim.

"I probably overestimated my ability and underestimated Daphne's hunger for freedom and she just bolted," Cockburn Masters Swimming Club president Peter Marr told ABC radio after trying to swim after the bright yellow inflatable.

Organisers are pleading for help to bring Daphne home. Source: Facebook/ Coogee Jetty to Jetty Swim XXII

After ducking and diving her way from the grasps of organisers, it was quickly apparent Daphne was off.

"After 50 metres she was just gone baby, gone. I couldn't keep up."

The duck reportedly cost the club $9000, and two free passes for next year's swim plus some merchandise is on offer for anyone who can retrieve her.

Daphne has been spotted by several fisherman, including a group who saw her 15 kilometres west of Rottnest Island soon after she broke free.

Several have claimed the wandering duck has made it as far as Geraldton, almost 400km north of Coogee Beach.

Organisers are hoping Daphne avoids a similar situation to that of Hong Kong's giant rubber duck, who in 2013 was in dire need of a second wind after losing all its air in front of of thousands of horrified onlookers.

Organisers are hoping she doesn't follow suit with Hong Kong's infamous giant rubber duck. Source: CNN

