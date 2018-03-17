Search to continue for WA helicopter pilot

The air and sea search for a helicopter pilot missing off the Pilbara coast will be coordinated by Western Australia police.

Preparations are in train for an underwater search for the helicopter, says Aviator Group, the owner of Mackay Helicopters which operates the aircraft.

The chopper went down two days ago about 30 kilometres off Port Hedland just before midnight on Wednesday.

A 44-year-old pilot, who was reportedly flying the helicopter, remains missing on Saturday despite a search of more than 1000 square kilometres.

A second pilot, believed to be aged 64, was rescued from a life raft shortly after the crash.

The aircraft was carrying no passengers at the time and crashed as it approached the China-bound bulk carrier MV Squireship to pick up a marine pilot.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating the incident, Aviator Group confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

Senior executives from the company have travelled to Port Hedland to support the rescued pilot and its employees in the town. It's also in contact with the family of the missing pilot.