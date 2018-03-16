Giant inflatable duck missing off WA coast

A giant inflatable duck named Daphne has gone missing off the coast of Perth.

A strong wind blew the swimming mascot into the ocean while organisers were preparing for Sunday's Coogee Jetty to Jetty Swim.

"I probably overestimated my ability and underestimated Daphne's hunger for freedom and she just bolted," Cockburn Masters Swimming Club president Peter Marr told ABC radio after trying to swim after the duck.

"After 50 metres she was just gone baby, gone. I couldn't keep up."

The duck reportedly cost the club $9000, and two free passes for next year's swim are on offer for anyone who can retrieve her.