Canadian man jailed in WA for cocaine haul

A Canadian grandfather who was caught with more than 22 kilograms of cocaine in Western Australia's north has been jailed for 14 years despite a judge accepting he will face hardship being isolated from his family.

Police nabbed Vietnamese-born Van-Du Nguyen in May after he met another man at The Esplanade Hotel in Port Hedland and was given a suitcase of drugs worth about $20 million if sold at street level.

Nguyen, 60, pleaded guilty to possessing the drugs with intent to sell or supply and was sentenced in the WA District Court on Friday.

Judge Vicki Stewart said the drugs had an average purity of 82 per cent and a wholesale value of more than $4 million.

Nguyen sat quietly in the dock and listened to his interpreter during proceedings.

Judge Stewart described Nguyen as a "trusted courier" and an "important cog" in the drug distribution network.

"You played a significant role ... (in a) sophisticated drug enterprise," she said.

"You were to return to Perth with those drugs."

Judge Stewart said Nguyen was not a drug user but was involved in the crime for personal financial gain.

But she also noted he pleaded guilty, had no prior record and was remorseful.

The court heard Nguyen fled Vietnam in 1979 and was in refugee camps before moving to Canada in 1985.

He has been married for 40 years, has three adult children and one grandchild.

Judge Stewart accepted Nguyen would experience hardship being away from his family and friends, saying he would be "deprived of their support".

But community safety and general deterrence were also important, she said.

Nguyen must serve at least 12 years behind bars before he can be eligible for parole.

He has also been declared a drug trafficker.