News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deaths as footbridge collapses at US uni (clone 39526103)
'Felt like an earthquake': Multiple deaths in horror footbridge collapse at university

Search resumes for WA helicopter pilot

AAP /

A massive search operation will resume at first light for a missing helicopter pilot off Western Australia's north coast.

The marine helicopter had been carrying two pilots when it ditched into the ocean about 30km from the mining export hub of Port Hedland around midnight on Wednesday, with the second pilot found inside a life raft about an hour after the crash.

Seven aircraft and seven vessels searched on Thursday for the trainee pilot, who was reportedly flying the helicopter, and searchers will be assisted by police divers on Friday.

Back To Top
feedback