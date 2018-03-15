News

'At no point did I feel he was in danger': Father of Melbourne toddler makes heartfelt statement after he was allegedly killed by his mum
'My deepest regret': Father's emotional letter after son allegedly killed by mum

Key detail thief had to know to steal 1.6 million-year-old shark tooth fossil

Yahoo7 and Agencies

The Pilbara region in WA's north west is a vast and often inhospitable region known for its ancient landscapes and rich mineral deposits.

It's now also the site of a theft so remarkable - a fossilised shark tooth that had remained in place for more than a million years - that local authorities believe whoever stole it must have known a key detail about the ancient object's location.

The tooth, from the biggest shark ever recorded in the annals of natural history, has been stolen from a world heritage site inside the Cape Range National Park.

Parks and Wildlife's Exmouth district manager Arvid Hogstrom said his office learnt of the theft of the 8-10cm, sharply serrated megalodon tooth on Friday, but don't know exactly when it was stolen, as staff don't go to the site regularly.

The tooth must have been extracted by someone in the know. Source: AAP

Plans were underway to preserve and protect the fossil at the site, which had been hidden with vegetation and rocks, Mr Hogstrom said.

The tooth, which is at least 1.6 million years old, wasn't well known about, but must have been extracted from the rugged rock by someone who knew the exact location and what it had been hidden under.

The thief may be a fossil collector, seeking to trade it on the black market, even though it's not particularly valuable, or perhaps just thought it would look good on their mantelpiece, Mr Hogstrom said.

"Not even all our staff knew where it was or even existed. But obviously word gets around. How it got back to the person who took it, we just don't know," he told AAP on Tuesday.

The tooth was stolen from a site within the Cape Range National Park in the Pilbara. Source: AAP

"There's definitely got to have been some information passed on."

Mr Hogstrom said he hoped whoever took the tooth - which came from a megalodon some 10 to 15 metres long - had a pang of guilt and returned it intact.



"We're hoping someone might come across it or hear about it ... we're just keen to have it back and have it in the community and in the public rather than just in someone's personal collection," he said.

"We encourage people to get in touch if they've got any ideas whatsoever."

