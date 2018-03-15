Forrest loses latest cattle station fight

Billionaire Andrew Forrest has lost his latest court fight against a sand miner operating on his cattle station in WA's Pilbara region.

His private firm Forrest & Forrest has for several years been trying to kick Onslow Resources off his family's Minderoo pastoral station, where Onslow mines sand and aggregate from the Ashburton riverbed.

About five years ago, Mr Forrest successfully persuaded the WA mining warden to forfeit a licence that contained a road providing access to Onslow's lease.

He argued the company had breached the terms by stockpiling material and keeping a transportable site office there.

Onslow appealed to then-mines minister Bill Marmion, who determined in Onslow's favour.

So, Mr Forrest took the matter to the WA Court of Appeal, but the challenge has been dismissed.

A spokeswoman said Forrest & Forrest would study the court decision and consider its options.

She said the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety had also applied for the forfeiture of the licence because Onslow did not comply with a security requirement.

Forrest & Forrest lost an appeal in the same court last year that aimed to keep junior uranium explorer Cauldron Energy off the cattle station.