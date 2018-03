An 86-year-old WA man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child almost forty years ago.

It is alleged the man, from WA's Great Southern region, assaulted a girl between 1974 to 1981.

Police say the victim, who was seven at the time of the first incident, was known to the man.

He is facing three counts of unlawful carnal knowledge of a child under 13 years of age.

He is due to appear in the Albany Magistrates Court later on Thursday.