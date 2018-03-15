Helicopter crashes off far north WA coast

Rescuers have pulled one person from waters off the far-north coast of WA following a helicopter crash.

The marine transfer helicopter was carrying two people when it ditched into the ocean about 30km from Port Hedland shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority detected a stress beacon and four flares were also seen in the area shortly after the crash.

An extensive search is underway for the pilot, involving seven aircraft and seven vessels.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau says the two-engine EC135 helicopter had been dropping a marine pilot off on a vessel shortly before the crash.

A team of ATSB investigators will travel to the site later on Thursday.