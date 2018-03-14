News

Stephen Hawking dead at age 76
'An extraordinary man': British scientist Stephen Hawking dead at age 76

WA govt seeks power to sack councillors

AAP /

Legislation giving the WA government the power to suspend or dismiss an elected local councillor has been introduced to parliament.

The bill will allow the Minister for Local Government to suspend a council member for a range of reasons including if the person's conduct is affecting the ability of the local government to function effectively.

"Currently, action can only be taken against an entire council and these restrictions have frustrated the WA community," Local Government Minister David Templeman said.

