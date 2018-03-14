Ex-Docker acquitted of unlawful wounding

Former Fremantle Dockers player Shane Yarran has been acquitted of attacking a man with a broken bottle outside a Perth pub.

Former Fremantle Dockers player Shane Yarran has been acquitted of an unlawful wounding charge

The ex-footballer had been charged with unlawful wounding over an incident outside the Westfield Tavern in Camillo in July 2015.

He was due to stand trial in Perth Magistrates Court but was acquitted after police prosecutors conceded there was no prospect of a conviction.

Defence counsel Luka Margaretic described the complainant as opportunistic, pointing out they hadn't come forward until long after Yarran had been drafted to the AFL club and started making a name for himself in the sport.

Mr Margaretic foreshadowed in June the case may collapse.

He told AAP on Wednesday the charge had had massive ramifications for his client's career, forcing him to take personal leave from the club and triggering a methamphetamine addiction.

"He went off the rails," Mr Margaretic said.

"He was in a really good place until this matter came forward."

The 28-year-old was awarded costs of $5500.