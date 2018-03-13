News

Fly-in fly-out worker who threatened Qantas crew to pay fine

Angie Raphael
AAP /

A violent passenger who forced a Brisbane-bound Qantas flight to return to Perth after he mixed Xanax with alcohol has been ordered to pay almost $26,000 in fines and reparations.

Luke Macdonald Taylor, 39, was aggressive and repeatedly swore at Qantas crew members during a flight on July 19 when he was told he could not drink alcohol unless it was supplied by staff.

"I'm doing what I f****** want to do," Taylor said.

He poked his finger into the shoulder of a female customer service manager, then threatened to punch a male crew member who intervened, the WA District Court heard on Tuesday.

A plane had to turn around when Luke became disruptive on a flight from Perth to Brisbane. Source: 7 News

Taylor was eventually coerced back into his seat and the pilot decided to turn the plane back to Perth, inconveniencing the 212 passengers onboard.

But the fly-in fly-out worker continued to be disruptive and even tried to bite a federal officer as he was being arrested and had to be handcuffed.

Judge Bruce Goetze noted the victim impact statements that described Taylor's imposing physical presence, which caused them anxiety and fear.

Luke Macdonald Taylor had mixed alcohol with the prescription drug Xanax. Source: 7 News

The court heard one crew member needed to take one week off work after the incident.

"The danger you created makes your offending grave," Judge Goetze.

But he also accepted Taylor was remorseful and had taken steps to rehabilitate himself, including receiving counselling.

"You do have a drug problem. You are getting help for it," Judge Goetze said.

Qantas staff were threatened and abused by the man . Source: 7 News

Taylor pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting, threatening with violence or intimidating aircraft crew and one count of obstructing or resisting a police officer.

He was fined $10,500 and must also pay $15,207 in reparations to Qantas.

Taylor refused to speak to reporters as he left the court.

