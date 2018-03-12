WA hit-and-run driver jailed for two years

Musician and scooter rider Mike Burns was left on the road to die near his Perth home after an unlicensed mother-of-four struck him with her car on the way to the shops and drove away.

A WA driver will spend at least 15 months in jail for a crash that injured scooter rider Mike Burns.

Mr Burns, 65, suffered serious injuries and says the sentence of two-and-a-half years in prison handed to Danielle Marie Quinlan is light.

"My injuries are my life ... my leg is in constant pain," Mr Burns told reporters as he sat in his wheelchair outside the WA District Court on Monday.

Quinlan, 37, was driving an unregistered vehicle when she veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit Mr Burns in Spearwood in March 2016.

Mr Burns' teeth were knocked out and he also suffered significant injuries to his eye, hand, leg and foot.

"He lives in constant pain and requires extensive assistance with activities of daily living," Judge Philip McCann said.

"He has been substantially deprived of useful employment in his chosen vocation and of an enjoyable life."

Mr Burns said his injuries had affected his ability to play instruments and he had to retrain his mouth to pronounce certain words.

He said there was also the danger of an infection risking the amputation of his leg.

"My upper thigh is a welter of missing muscles (and) scar tissue," he said.

"I get these cramps in my arms because the nerve damage has been so extensive."

Judge McCann accepted Quinlan made a "terrible mistake" likely due to her over-familiarisation with the area, laziness and light traffic.

But he also noted that after Quinlan fled the scene, she returned later and did not speak to police.

The court heard Quinlan tried to destroy evidence, implicated her brother and allowed her then partner to be arrested.

Judge McCann rejected Quinlan's claim that she was unaware she had been in a vehicle-on-vehicle crash until she arrived home.

"It is impossible to believe that you lacked awareness of what had given rise to the damage to your vehicle when the collision occurred and the noise," he said.

"The neighbours heard it and the fact that you were hit by your own wing mirror speaks for itself."

Quinlan pleaded guilty to dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and failing to report an incident.

A jury also found her guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Quinlan must serve at least 15 months behind bars before she can be eligible for parole.

Upon her release from prison, Quinlan will be disqualified from driving for three years.