WA set to split in half over power prices

Residents in southern WA could be hit with higher electricity prices as they are forced to pay for subsidies to keep costs low in isolated northern regions.

Treasurer and Energy Minister Ben Wyatt has reportedly cooled on plans to end the monopoly of the state's major electricity supplier Synergy, yet continues to support an open market for regional supply in WA's north.

"The treasurer is publicly on the record as stating he will open up the North-West electricity grid to competition because competition will drive down prices for consumers - it will lead to cheaper prices," opposition energy spokesman Dean Nalder said.