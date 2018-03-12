WA dragging its feet on redress scheme

The WA government has been accused of dragging its feet as it continues to delay signing on to a national redress scheme for child sexual abuse victims.

Premier Mark McGowan on Sunday said his government was unable to make a decision on the $3.8 billion scheme until it received a response from the federal government to a letter it sent in December.

But Federal Attorney-General Christian Porter said this didn't "pass the pub test".

"Does anyone really believe this? This issue has been consulted extensively for 12 months," Mr Porter told ABC radio on Monday.

"What this is is feet dragging and letter writing and delaying."

On Monday, Mr McGowan told reporters it would be difficult to nail down the cost or number of West Australians who would be eligible for the scheme, as he backed away from previous reports estimating redress could cost the state up to $650 million.

The premier also repeated calls for the commonwealth to confirm if federal or state governments would be responsible for redress payments to child sexual abuse victims under the Commonwealth's Child Migrant Scheme from the 1940's to 1960's.

Mr Porter said the organisation responsible for the abuse, including churches and other institutions, would be responsible for payments.

He said the arrangement had been recommended by the Royal Commission to avoid "moral hazard", where institutions were shielded from the consequences of their actions by passing redress payments on to other levels of government.

WA's Attorney-General John Quigley is due to travel to Canberra on Sunday, where he is expected to raise concerns over a proposal to block payments to child sexual abuse survivors who have spent significant time in jail.