WA man charged over Bunbury bushfire

A man has been charged with starting a bushfire which forced hundreds of residents in WA's south west to evacuate after he allegedly flicked a cigarette butt into scrub.

Police say the 23-year-old had been smoking in Picton bushland at about 1.30pm on Saturday when his cigarette butt ignited a small fire.

It's alleged he tried to extinguish the flames but they quickly grew out of control before he ran to a nearby service station to call emergency services.

The fire badly damaged one house on Bedwell Court, Glen Iris, and left about 7000 homes without power as it burnt through 170 hectares of bushland.

Firefighters tackled strong winds on Saturday night but managed to bring the fire under control on Sunday.

The Picton man has been charged with breaching duty of care and will appear in Bunbury Magistrates Court on Monday.