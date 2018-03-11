Girl electrocuted by garden tap breathing on her own

News

The 11-year-old Perth girl who was left with a catastrophic brain injury after suffering a severe electric shock at her family's public housing property is now breathing on her own without a respirator.

Denishar Woods was shocked with up to 230 volts AC when she touched a garden tap at the Beldon property on March 3.

Her devastated mother Lacey Harrison told reporters outside Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday that if her daughter survived being taken off life support, she would be in a vegetative state.

The mother-of-seven also said doctors believed she would not survive.

Denishar's mother told reporters on Friday that if her daughter survived being taken off life support, she would be in a vegetative state. Source: 7 News

The 11-year-old was shocked when she touched a garden tap last week. Source: 7 News

"She probably won't come back to me as the little girl I know, but as a family, we believe she's in there fighting," Ms Harrison told journalists on Saturday.

"She probably will never wake ... but while she's breathing on her own, there's a fight in there."

Denishar's official condition status has changed from critical but stable to serious but stable, reflecting her ability to breathe on her own.

The Perth girl was left with a catastrophic brain injury after suffering a severe electric shock at her family's public housing property. Source: 7 News

An EnergySafety investigation is underway and director Michael Bunko has already said he believed the tragedy was likely caused by a fault in the neutral conductor supplying power to the property.

Ms Harrison has called for a major safety audit of all public housing properties but the state government says there's no reason to believe there are problems at other HomesWest houses and units.

Lawyers say the state government faces a potential multi-million dollar claim.

A GoFundMe campaign for the family, who are staying with relatives, has raised more than $6600.

