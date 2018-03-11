WA bushfire brought under control

A blaze in WA's South West is no longer posing a threat to lives and homes after firefighters brought it under control.

An emergency warning was issued for the fire in eastern parts of Bunbury on Saturday afternoon but the alert level has since been downgraded to an advice.

The fire, which started in Picton, has damaged at least one house and so far burnt through about 170 hectares.

Firefighters tackled strong winds on Saturday night and are now patrolling the area and mopping up.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.