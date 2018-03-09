WA girl has 'catastrophic brain injury'

A girl who suffered a severe electric shock from a garden tap at her family's public housing property in Perth has a catastrophic brain injury, her mother says.

Denishar Woods, 11, is in a critical but stable condition at Princess Margaret Hospital after touching the tap at the Beldon property on Saturday night.

"Once they pull the tubes out she's got to see if she can breathe, but that's as much as her life represents anymore," her mother Lacey Harrison told reporters on Friday.

Lawyers have said Denishar's family may be eligible for a multi-million dollar compensation claim.

The state government has offered short-term motel accommodation to the family, but they have instead been staying with relatives.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign has so far raised more than $2000 for the family.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.