Fight against WA uranium mine continues

The Conservation Council of WA and traditional owners are continuing their fight against a planned uranium mine, lodging an appeal against a Supreme Court decision to uphold the environmental approval.

Former state environment minister Albert Jacob gave the green light to Cameco's Yeelirrie mine proposal in January last year, 16 days before the pre-election caretaker mode began.

Fearing unique subterranean fauna in the area will be made extinct if the project proceeds, the Conservation Council of WA and members of the Tjiwarl Native Title group unsuccessfully challenged the approval and have now filed another appeal.