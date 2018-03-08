WA Greens push to address gender pay gap

The WA Greens will re-introduce a bill to state parliament to tackle the gender pay gap but it is unlikely to succeed as the Labor government pushes ahead with its own similar plans.

MLC Alison Xamon said her Industrial Relations (Equal Remuneration) Amendment Bill 2018 would allow the WA Industrial Relations Commission to hear pay equity cases and make remuneration orders.

"Western Australia has the highest pay gap in the country, with women earning 22 per cent less than their male counterparts. This is compared with 15 per cent nationally," Ms Xamon said on Thursday.

"Shockingly, the gap is around the same as it was 30 years ago."

Ms Xamon previously introduced a similar bill in October 2011.

But a spokeswoman for the state government said Labor was already working on the issue.

"The McGowan government is looking at allowing the WA Industrial Relations Commission to hear pay equity cases and to make enforceable equal remuneration orders to ensure employees are able to receive equal pay for work of equal value," she said.

"The review is well under way and the draft review will be released in a couple of weeks."