WA teacher jailed for gross child material

A West Australian high school teacher who hoarded almost 13,000 child exploitation images and videos has been jailed for more than two years.

Police found 11,766 photos and 951 videos on a laptop computer and two flash drives at the home of Bunbury man Darren Murray Stephens, 39, in August 2016.

District Court of WA Judge Christopher Stevenson said during sentencing on Thursday the material was "gross and at the high end" of seriousness, and many of the victims were malnourished and had also been physically abused.