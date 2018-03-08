Healthy female giraffe born at Perth Zoo

The bond between a giraffe and her calf is so precious that Perth Zoo is ensuring first-time mum Kitoto has plenty of time with her daughter before the animal joins the public exhibit.

The calf arrived around 5.30pm Wednesday and is the first to be born at Perth Zoo since 2012.

Keepers and vets watched the labour via remote CCTV monitors to cause the least disturbance to Kitoto.

They described the labour as "textbook" and said Kitoto's motherly instincts kicked in immediately.

"Our expert zoo keeping staff assisted the calf to stand about one hour after birth and we were elated when she started suckling, ensuring she got the colostrum and vital nutrients from Kitoto's milk," a spokeswoman said.

The herd of four was monitored overnight and on Thursday morning keepers said the calf was strong and alert.

Mother and daughter had been bonding in the night quarters and the calf will be slowly introduced to the public giraffe exhibit in the next few days.

Eight-year-old Kitoto came to Perth Zoo in December 2016 to be introduced to Armani as part of the Australasian giraffe breeding program.

Giraffe numbers in the wild have dropped 40 per cent in the past 30 years and there are now fewer than 80,000 in the African plains.

"Our zoo family is exceptionally excited about the safe arrival of this precious new addition, which will help safeguard a future for her species," the spokeswoman said.