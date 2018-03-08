WA breast cancer survival rates improve

Breast cancer survival rates in Western Australia have improved significantly over the past 25 years, and researchers say it's likely due to early detection and screening, and improvements in treatment therapies.

The Cancer Effect: Breast Cancer Relative Survival report released on Thursday shows the five-year relative survival rate for the disease in WA rose to 91.5 per cent in the 2010-2014 period, up from 74.4 per cent in 1985-1989.

The latest figures also revealed breast cancer was the most common cancer type in the state, with 7797 new cases reported, more than double colorectal cancer, which was the second-most common cancer type.