Patient's overdose avoidable: WA coroner

A mental health patient who fatally overdosed on prescription medication was not adequately supervised, a WA coroner has concluded.

Barry King said in inquest findings, released on Wednesday, that Radwan Kanawati's October 2014 death was avoidable, but noted his condition was severe and difficult to manage.

After being discharged from hospital, the 41-year-old was monitored by carers, but their responsibilities regarding supervision of his medication were not spelled out.

"Unfortunately, in my view the supervision and care was deficient to the extent that the deceased was provided with atropine in toxic quantities and was left to administer it to himself from a container, which facilitated an overdose," Mr King said.

"While there were shortcomings in the deceased's care which, in hindsight, allowed that accident to occur, there is no doubt that such shortcomings were the result of understandable assumptions rather than incompetence or lack of goodwill."